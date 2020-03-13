Willis I. “Bud/Buddy” Surber, 86, of Salida, died Feb. 29, 2020 at his home in Salida.
He was born July 23, 1933 in Salida to Ivy June Brown and Frank Surber.
He served in the Army for four years and helped build secret bunkers where planes landed in Greenland during the Korean War.
He worked for Public Service for more than 38 years and retired in 1987.
He married the love of his life, Jane Wells on July 30, 1955.
Together they built their business Angel Mountain Miniature Horses.
They raised 11 children and went on to foster more than 80 children as well.
The family said he was heavily involved in his community and especially loved volunteering at rodeos and helping 4-H members.
In his spare time, he enjoyed model trains, finishing Duke on “S” Mountain, buying cars, swinging on his outdoor swing, card night, collecting and wearing his decorative suspenders and Little Debbie Cakes.
He is survived by his wife and nine children, Terry, Keith, Gayle, Patti, Kevin, Danielle, Leonard, Allen and Mario.
The family said he was an amazing man, loving father, and great mentor who touched a lot of lives. He opened his heart and his home to many children over the years and he will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held on April 3, 2020 at the Poncha Springs Cemetery at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of his Life at Granzella Hall at 1 p.m. in Salida.
This obituary was submitted by his granddaughter, Randi Sloan, daughter of Patti (Surber) Sloan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.