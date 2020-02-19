Margory May Broome, 98, of Coaldale died Feb. 16, 2020, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
She was born Aug. 30, 1921, in Coaldale to John and Linnie (Todd) Cooper.
She worked at a munitions factory in Denver during World War II.
She married John Wesley Broome on Aug. 2, 1959, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Mrs. Broome was a member of The Grange, the American Legion and the Cotopaxi Church.
She loved vegetable gardening, flower gardening (especially gladiolus) and watching hummingbirds.
Some of her interests were jeeping and rock hounding, crocheting, crafting with family and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Broome was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Main Cooper, Noel Cooper and Coleman Cooper; and sisters, Ruth Wareham, Catherine Smith, Cora VanDyke and Bertha Campbell.
Survivors include her daughter, Marcie (Joseph) Veltri; grandsons, Douglas Veltri, Christopher (Kayla) Veltri and Brenton (Brandi) Veltri; great-granddaughters, Peytyn and Madison Veltri; nephews, Keith (Susan) Cooper and Wesley Cooper; nieces, Wanda (Tom) Dunn and Norma Fister; and many cousins.
Her graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 21, 2020, at Coaldale Cemetery.
A luncheon will follow at Coaldale Community Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the giver’s choice.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
