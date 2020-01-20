Funeral services for Opal “Tootsie” King were held at 11 a.m. Jan. 18, 2020, at the Howard Log Cabin Church in Howard.
Interment followed at Howard Cemetery.
The Rev. Victor Lira from Agape Ministries officiated.
Sally Gillespie played prelude music. Larry Bougsty said the opening prayer and delivered the eulogy. Renee Begeal performed “Amazing Grace” on her violin.
Eric Lira performed musical selections “Jesus Is the Sweetest Name I Know,” “On the Far Side Banks of Jordan” and “I’ll Fly Away.” Irene Renfro sang “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace.”
Pallbearers were members of the Howard Volunteer Fire Department, and honorary pallbearers were Larry Lund, Larry Bougsty, Doyle Burgett and Kenneth Kerrigan.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
