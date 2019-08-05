Former Salida resident Roberta Martin, 100, of Pueblo died July 30, 2019.
She was born Oct. 14, 1918, in Flagler to Viola and John Williams.
She married Virgil Martin in 1942.
Following World War II, the couple moved to Salida where they opened and operated Martin Shoe Repair for 35 years.
In 1991 Mrs. Martin relocated to Pueblo, where she became an active member of Bethel and First United Methodist Church.
She loved gardening and yardwork and mowed her own lawn until she was 98 years old.
Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Cheryl Martin; and daughter-in-law, Marcie Martin.
Survivors include her son, Robert Martin Sr.; grandchildren, Rob (Merry) Martin, Mike Martin and Ken (Jonnie) Martin; great-grandsons, Michael (Morgan), Christopher, Todd, Jesse and Ryan; and great-great-grandchildren, Michael and Destiny.
At her request there will be no funeral services.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 310 W. 11th St., Pueblo, CO 81003.
Arrangements are with T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home in Pueblo.
