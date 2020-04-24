George Dillon Karis, 91, of Salida died April 22, 2020, at Bruce McCandless Veterans Community Living Center in Florence, where he had lived since December.
He was born Aug. 8, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, to Harry and Margaret Dillon Karis.
At age 15 he joined the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He was on LST 449 and in the Pacific Theater.
Mr. Karis also was on one of the honor flights from Denver to Washington, D.C.
After fulfilling two years in the Navy, he was honorably discharged.
Mr. Karis married Elizabeth “Betty” Lucille White on July 1, 1950. They had three daughters, Barbara, Susan and Diane.
He worked for Sears Roebuck and Co. as an appliance repair man for 38 years, retiring at age 55.
In Illinois he was an avid fisherman with his buddies and a lure maker.
In 1983 the couple moved from Chicago to Salida.
During his time in Salida Mr. Karis was active in Veterans of Foreign Wars and was commander and quartermaster.
He enjoyed calling bingo games, playing golf and going for coffee with his buddies.
Mr. Karis was preceded in death by his parents and brother.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Barbara (Dennis) Daley, Susan Karis and Diane Karis; grandsons, Sean (Lorie) Daley of Williston, North Dakota, Matthew (Lauren) Daley of Oldsmar, Florida, Michael (Jillian) Daley of Clearwater, Florida, David (Holly) Daley of Salida, John Matusky of Cañon City and Louis Slechta of Chicago; great-grandchildren, Aayliah, Savannah, Shawna, Alexis, Abigail, Sloan and Declan; and great-great-grandchildren, Genny, Ellie and Lennox.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, his graveside service will be limited to 10 people and is scheduled for 11 a.m. April 27, 2020.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
