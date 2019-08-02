Vicky Faye Anderson, 72, of Salida died July 23, 2019, at Heart of Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida after a long illness.
She was born April 21, 1947, in Great Bend, Kansas, to Florence and Russell Hannigan, the younger of two children.
She grew up in Great Bend, where she graduated from Great Bend High School and was active with the Girl Scouts.
She graduated from Wichita State University, married and moved to Aurora in the early 1970s, where the couple raised two daughters.
She recently moved to Salida to be near family.
Mrs. Anderson had many occupations over the years, but she enjoyed real estate the most.
She enjoyed cross-stitching and oil painting and giving the finished creations to friends and relatives.
She also loved trout fishing and baking. Her family said her German chocolate cakes and sweet rolls were a favorite.
Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her brother, Russell “Stan” (Yen) Hannigan; daughters, Patricia (Michael) King and Dayna (Matthew) Smith; and grandchildren, Colin, Elizabeth and Brennan King.
A small gathering of her immediate family will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.