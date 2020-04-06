Former Salida resident Karl Peter Andersen, 55, died March 19, 2020, in Highlands Ranch.
He grew up in Salida working on the farm.
He graduated high school at age 17 and joined the U.S. Navy.
After the Navy, he worked as an engineer for more than 30 years.
While working at Sky Ridge, he met Paulette, and they were married in 2007.
Mr. Andersen enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and being outdoors.
He loved spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids.
His family said he had a need for speed and an affinity for going fast in everything, except for his beloved trucks, which he enjoyed maintaining and detailing on nice weekends in summer.
They also said he was an “H.A., but he was the most compassionate and genuine person there was.”
Mr. Andersen was preceded in death by his mother, Faith Tischler; and brother, Kenny Andersen.
Survivors include his wife; children, James Cody, Wayd (Katie), Austin (Tessa) and Sheena (Matthew); step-daughters, Jordan (Brocckton) Kucera Winch and Alexa Kucera; grandchildren; Dezirae, Destini, Deyvionah, Riley, Sophia, Natalyi, Maddox, Colina, Paxtin, Charleigh, Aliannah and Kataleya; great-grandchild, Kalani; siblings Kris Andersen and Kathryn Andersen Feaz; and his childhood best friend, Alvin (Louann) Cole.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were with Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary and Cemetery in Wheat Ridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.