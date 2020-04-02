Loretta “Jean” Green, 87, of Salida died March 28, 2020, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
She was born Nov. 18, 1931, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Alex and Amelia Honstein.
She lived in Scottsbluff until she was 10 years old, when the family relocated to Los Angeles, California.
Her parents were Russian immigrants, making her a first-generation American.
She married James “Jim” Walter Holland in 1951. They had three sons, William, David and Stephen.
She came to Salida in 2017, living at Columbine Manor.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son William Dennis Holland.
Survivors include her sons David (Barbara) Holland and Stephen (Alaina) Holland; grandsons, Daniel Holland, Travis Holland and Brandon Holland; granddaughters, Kimberly (Chris) Peters-Lundine, Rhianna (Jason) Wann, Alysha (Shane) Stucker and Staci Stehany; and numerous great-grandchildren.
No formal services are planned. A memorial for family members will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
