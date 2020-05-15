Former Salida resident Doris B. Larson, 97, died May 1, 2020, at an assisted living home in Centennial.
She was born Nov. 25, 1922, in Lynn, Massachusetts, to Simeon and Martha Gosse Bishop.
She participated in dramatic performances in school and at her church in Lynn, where she met her future husband, Carl Otto Larson, and they were often lead performers in plays.
She graduated from Lynn English High School before her family moved to Swampscott, Massachusetts.
After high school, she took classes at a local business school and worked as a secretary at Lydia Pinkham Co.
After the Pearl Harbor attack, Mr. Larson joined the Navy, and they were married March 29, 1942, before he entered the service.
During the war, the family lived in Newport, Virginia, St. Augustine, Florida, and Houston, Texas. After the war, the couple purchased a home in Swampscott.
Two of their daughters died at ages 3 and 5, and the family suffered a major house fire. She was credited with saving the young children who were at home.
Mrs. Larson served as a Brownie troop leader and was involved with her church and her children’s schools.
She loved the arts and often took her children to Boston to attend plays and symphonies or visit museums.
She participated in upholstery, rug hooking, pottery, painting and drawing classes and composed poems, notes and cards for her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Larson enjoyed sewing and created handmade outfits for her granddaughters.
She cooked meals and baked treats for people in need.
When her children were grown, she went to work assisting son Brad at his ice cream shop and then at a government employment and training program office.
In 1984, the Larsons moved to Salida to be closer to some of their children.
Mrs. Larson enjoyed learning about women of the West, exploring Western ghost towns and Western history.
She became a Presbyterian Church deacon, president of the Salida Garden Club and correspondence secretary for the local PEO chapter.
When her husband died in October 2007, she stayed in Salida with her dog, Maggie, until she decided to move nearer to family in the Denver area.
In spring 2018, her health began to deteriorate, and she moved into an assisted living home near Centennial.
Mrs. Larson was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two children, her brothers and their spouses.
Survivors include her children Karen (Jim) Lewis of Palm Coast, Florida, Ronald (Debbie) Larson of Conway, South Carolina, Bradford Larson of Centennial, Kim (Peter) Cooney of Centennial and Wendy Dankievitch of Denver; 10 grandchildren and their spouses; 18 great-grandchildren; and many grandnieces and nephews.
Her graveside service will take place this summer in Lynn, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the PEO scholarship fund. Checks can be made to the Mountain Star Grant, c/o Ginny Bigelow, 308 Shavano Ave., Salida, CO 81201.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
