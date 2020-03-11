Jefferson Cleveland Webb, 90, of Nathrop died March 5, 2020, at Brookdale Nursing Home in Greenwood Village.
He was born Feb. 13, 1930, in Oklahoma to Carl E. and Nellie B. Webb.
He was raised in Denver, graduating in 1948 from South High School, where he met his future wife, Connie.
They were married in 1949 and spent 59 years together.
Together they built their first house when he was 21 on the eastern side of Aurora on acreage purchased from the Kirkegaard family, Mrs. Webb’s stepmother.
Mr. Webb had several occupations prior to becoming a diesel mechanic for 20 years, including working as an entrepreneur, where he became a pioneer in self-service gasoline with 15 convenience stores and many other investments.
He and his wife moved their family to Salida in 1973.
Mr. Webb enjoyed fishing and was a black powder firearm enthusiast. He earned his pilot’s license to fly his Cessna 177. He was a rock hound and was good at lapidary and jewelry making and loved to travel with his wife.
He was involved with sons Roy and Mike in development and construction of his geodesic dome home on Chalk Creek.
He recently celebrated his 90th birthday with 30 members of his family in Denver.
Mr. Webb was involved in Clear View Community Church in Buena Vista.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Doug Webb; and sister, LaDonna Sullivan.
Survivors include his children, Roy (Mary) Webb, Mike (Barb) Webb, Cindy (Bob) Tatum, Candy Miller and Kathy (Tim) Green; grandchildren, Josh (Lisa) Webb, Jeremy (Bobbi) Webb, Tim (Thumy) Webb, Sarah (Tim) Edmonds, Nate (Heidi) Webb, Matt (Amber) Webb, Dan’l (April) Webb, Denny (Lisa) Robbins, Christian (Lane) Wallace, Justin (Maggie) Miller, Joy (Jeff) Morauski, Jason Green and Rachael (Russ) Warwick; and great-grandchildren, Maisie and Kailee Edmonds, Brody and Cooper Webb, Madeline and Mercedes Webb, Emerson Webb, Riley Webb, Jesse and Grace Robbins, Dillon and Matthew Wallace, Summer and Cody Jacobsen, Celia and Mira Miller and Malachi and Beatrice Warwick.
A celebration of his life will take place at noon March 13, 2020, at Clear View Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road, Buena Vista.
Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
Arrangements were with Horan and McConaty Funeral Home in Centennial.
