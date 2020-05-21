Fred R. “Freddie” Linza, 84, of Salida died May 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 7, 1935, in Salida, the youngest child of Frank and Catherine (Palese)Linza.
He was baptized into St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida and graduated from Salida High School in 1953.
While working at Monarch Crest he met Alvina Decker. They married in 1956 and were married for 49 years.
Soon after their marriage they moved to Denver and began to raise their family.
After nearly 20 years working for Denver Public Schools, the couple returned to Salida, where they purchased and operated the Circle R Motel from 1976-1981.
They then retired to his current home in Salida.
Mr. Linza loved the outdoors and spent as much time as he could fishing, hunting and camping with his family and friends.
His family said he was a busy man with many interests and hobbies, and there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix, no project he wouldn’t tackle, no matter how big or how small.
They said he was a loyal husband, a great father, a proud grandfather and a good friend to many.
Mr. Linza was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother Ernest (Melvina) Linza; sister, Margaret (Tony) Salerno; and sister-in-law Kathryn Linza.
Survivors include his brother Dominic Linza of Grand Junction; daughter, Pamela Linza (Tom Hopkins) of Aurora; son, Ronald (Tracy) Linza of Buena Vista; and grandchildren, Jeramy Linza, Dustin Linza of Scottsdale, Arizona, Matthew Linza of Buena Vista and Kaitlyn Linza of Aurora.
Due to current restrictions on memorial services, the family will have a private service at Fairview Cemetery in Salida.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisand-glenn.com.
