Samuel T. “Sam” Rogers, 68, of Nathrop died Jan. 2, 2020, after a brief bout with a rare autoimmune disease.
He was born June 14, 1951, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Rodney James Rogers and Mary Elizabeth Read Rogers.
He spent his childhood in Vicksburg, Michigan, with his parents and two sisters.
After his senior year of high school, he traveled on his own throughout Europe on a shoestring budget, spending many nights sleeping on roofs of buildings.
After passing the University of Michigan law school entrance exam, he decided he didn’t really want to practice law.
His family said he enjoyed learning, acquiring degrees in history, math, a secondary teaching certificate and computer science.
He went to welding school and used his newly found skills to teach welding at a vocational school while he obtained his master of business administration degree in finance.
After graduating from the University of Michigan in 1973 he spent a year touring the country, frugally spending his savings and sleeping in his car.
During a trip to New Mexico he fell in love with the Southwest and decided to settle in Albuquerque
Mr. Rogers spent his professional career in the defense aerospace industry in project management and project controls. He worked for Honeywell, Sandia National Laboratories and Los Alamos National Laboratory.
He met his future wife, June, while they both were working at Honeywell, and both retired from Los Alamos National Laboratory in July 2018.
The couple had been part-time residents of Colorado since 2011 and made it their permanent home after retiring.
Mrs. Rogers said he made her laugh every single day, that he was a practical joker and she never knew what to expect.
Mr. Rogers enjoyed traveling and taking his wife to all the places he loved on his post-college trip that he couldn’t afford to visit at the time. Their travels included trips to Mexico, Canada and half of the continental United States.
They were fitness buffs who loved to hike, backpack, camp and run.
His family said he loved people, making everyone feel special. He was a strong supporter of others and believed people could achieve anything they set their minds to.
They said he was great at remembering names, but he preferred to call friends, especially women, by silly nicknames. He saw no reason to hold grudges or be angry about things.
Although Mr. Rogers had never been a churchgoer, he became interested after his retirement. He attended Grace Church in Salida and planned to be baptized on Christmas Eve but was too ill to do so.
Mr. Rogers was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife; daughter-in-law, Liza Grazier, and grandchildren, Eli and Ali Grazier, of Tampa, Florida; sisters, Beth Tiller of Farmington, Minnesota, and Kathy (Mike) Deering of Ann Arbor; and nieces and nephew, Liz, Jim, Laura and Christi.
A celebration of his life will take place June 14, 2020, at the family home in Nathrop.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
