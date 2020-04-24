“Time has stood still for the old clock maker.”
Those who knew him know this was Bruce W. Hutchinson’s favorite quotation.
Mr. Hutchinson, 95, of Salida died April 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 17, 1925, in Rochester, New York, to Roy C. and Lois M. (Pine) Hutchinson.
He graduated in June 1942 from East High School in Rochester.
Mr. Hutchinson was drafted into the U.S. Army in March 1943. He was sent to the South Pacific in October 1943.
He was assigned to the 37th Infantry Division in the Solomon Islands, then sent to the Philippines until January 1945.
After contracting dengue fever and spending nine months in the hospital, he was medically discharged in November 1945.
Mr. Hutchinson was a member of First Presbyterian Church and Masonic Lodge No. 57 in Salida.
He enjoyed square dancing and playing cards. He loved visits with his friends and always made sure they brought their clocks so he could fix them.
Many people in Salida and surrounding areas would take their antique clocks to him so he could fix them.
His memorial service will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
