Catherine “Cathy” Lamberg, 86, of Salida died Oct. 29, 2019, at St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City.
She was born Jan. 18, 1933, in Salida to Mary Debliak Evans and Jacob Evans.
The family moved to Minturn, where her father was employed by the railroad. There she made lifelong friends.
The family returned to Salida when she was 18 years old, and she worked for City Market.
She married Glen “Bud” Lamberg on Aug. 30, 1952.
She traveled with her husband to various places in Colorado, working the family stockyard business.
Mrs. Lamberg later worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Co. and as a clerk for UPS.
She enjoyed bowling, water volleyball, working in the yard and being with family and friends. She also enjoyed knitting and sewing.
Her family said she was affectionately known as “Mimi.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Matt, Gene, Albert and Tom; and granddaughter, Jessi Bondurant.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela Wedige (Paul Ottmer) and Patti (Mike) Bondurant; grandson, Michael Bondurant (Lisa Pasquale); great-granddaughter, Payton Bondurant; and many nieces and nephews.
Her memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 9, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 Christmas Basket Fund or The Grainery Ministries through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.