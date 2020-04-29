Dennis Lee “Denny” Bedingfield, 80, of Buena Vista died April 22, 2020, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
He was born July 4, 1939, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Martha and Burl Bedingfield.
The family lived for a few years in the mountains at 11,500 feet near Tomboy Mine in Telluride, when his father worked for Western Colorado Power Co. They later settled back in Tulsa in the Mingo community.
He was known as an extraordinary athlete. At Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, he played football and ran track. In his junior year in high school he was in an almost-fatal football accident that resulted in him losing a kidney and a promising football career.
Mr. Bedingfield later attended Tulsa University, where he ran track. His track records from the 1950s were unsurpassed for decades.
He married Sharon Brewster on May 30, 1970, in Oklahoma, where they lived for many years.
In 2000, they moved to Colorado from San Diego, California. Together the couple shared a love of being in the mountains and living in Buena Vista.
His family said he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, and he was steadfast, loyal, protective of those he loved and kind to others.
They said his quick wit and tacit devotion will be missed.
Mr. Bedingfield was preceded in death by his parents; son Sheldon Scott; and brother, Gene Bedingfield.
Survivors include his wife; son Blake (Cyndi) Bedingfield of Milton, Massachusetts; daughter, Brooke Bedingfield of San Francisco, California; sister, Beryl Ann (Bill) Cook of Tulsa; and five grandchildren.
Services will be held later in Colorado and in Tulsa.
Memorial contributions may be made to either michaeljfox.org/donate/help-us-find-parkinsons-cure or rogers.tulsaschools.org/dynamic-pages/utility-navigation/get-involved donatehttps://rogers.Home.tulsaschools.org/.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
