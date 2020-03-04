Willis “Buddy” Surber, 84, of Salida died Feb. 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 23, 1935, in Salida to Frank and Ivy June (Brown) Surber.
He served in the U.S. Army. While in the Army he built a runway in Greenland.
He married Jane Wells on July 28, 1955, in Salida. Together they raised seven children and adopted four more.
Mr. Surber retired from Xcel Energy in 1989.
He spent a lot of time going to sporting events, never missing a game or event his children were in.
He worked the family ranch with his children.
Mr. Surber was a member of Salida 4-H, the Sangre De Cristo Booster Club and Little Britches Rodeo.
He enjoyed hunting with old friends, their children and his children. He also enjoyed fishing and camping and collecting model trains.
In his later years, he enjoyed sitting on the swing in the yard with his buddy, his dog Scooter.
Mr. Surber was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Frances Surber; daughter Gina Curtis; son Scott Surber; daughter-in-law Tami Surber; and uncle, Willis Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years; sons Keith (Darlene) Surber, Allen (Katie) Surber, Mario (Cathy) Surber of Salida, Kevin (Robin) Surber of Cañon City and Leonard (Brandi) Surber of Panama City, Florida; daughters Patti Sloan, Gayle (Vince) Marinez of Salida, Terri (Steve) Hamilton of Monte Vista and Dani Camp of Elkhart, Texas; 36 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and 70 foster children.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
