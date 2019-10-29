Valourie Lynn “Val” Bertrand, 62, of Saguache died Oct. 21, 2019, at her home.
She was born April 7, 1957, in Salida to Johnny and Raechel Padilla.
She enjoyed working cattle and riding horses, spending most of her life working in feedlots, sale barns and riding pasture cattle.
Her family said she loved spending time in the mountains, taking pictures, doing crafts and spending time with her grandkids, who were the lights of her life.
Her grandchildren said they have fond memories of fishing, doing crafts and hanging out with her and described her as smart, caring and an overall beautiful person.
Her family said she will be remembered for being there for anyone who needed anything and always having a smile on her face.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Raechel Folkers, and brother, Earnie Padilla.
Survivors include her daughters, Billie Jo (Corey) Roberts of Grand Junction, Dusti (Casey) Holman of Durango, Codi (Heath) Smith of Parsons, Kansas, and Cheyenne Bertrand of Conroe, Texas; her father; grandchildren, Eli Prentiss, Abby Landon, Kendra, Wyett and Hailey Holman and Cashlee and Caisley Smith; sisters, Annette, Denise and Nita; and her nieces.
A celebration of her life will take place in the spring.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
