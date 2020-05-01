Michael Carl Baldino, Jr., 85, of Salida died April 28, 2020, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
He was born May 2, 1934, in Salida, the first child of Mike and Annie Baldino.
His family said he grew up always looking to be the helping hand for family and friends.
At a young age he learned to play the accordion, and he performed many solos at school and even when courting his future wife.
He graduated from Salida High School in 1952.
Mr. Baldino attended the University of Colorado for one year and then transferred to Western State College (now Western State University) in Gunnison, where he pursued a teaching degree and met his wife, Charlotte.
His first teaching job was as a math and Colorado history teacher in Leadville.
He earned a master’s degree in school administration from Western State.
Shortly after, he became the junior high and high school principal in Buena Vista.
His family said his real desire was to return to Salida.
In 1971, he was hired as Kesner Junior High principal in Salida, where he took the lead in shaping the lives of hundreds of local students until his retirement in 1989.
In retirement, he kept busy enjoying camping and fishing and taking time to travel and see the country with his wife.
His family said that throughout his life, he was always there for others. They said his first love was his wife, but his family and friends could always count on him to be there for them.
He spent the last year of his life at Columbine Manor.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years; sons, Tony, Terry and Rick; four grandsons; and three great-grandchildren.
A service with the family is yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Columbine Manor Care Center.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
