Mary Theresa Campbell Casey, 91, of Denver died April 7, 2020, of natural causes, surrounded by family.
She was born March 9, 1929, in Kansas City, Missouri, to William Harold Campbell and Helen Kathleen Butler Campbell.
A lifelong Catholic, she attended parochial school in Kansas City and graduated from Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison, Kansas.
While attending college, she met Henry Daniel “Dan” Casey. They were married Dec. 27, 1952, and were married for 56 years until his death in 2008.
She was a longtime teacher in Denver Public Schools, but her family said she considered herself a mother and a housewife above all.
Mrs. Casey enjoyed antiques, bridge, reading, travel and genealogy.
She was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Mrs. Casey was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Survivors include her children, Kathy (Benito) Longoria, Brian (Ruth) Casey, Dennis (Twylla) Casey and Theresa Casey of Salida; grandchildren, Benito (Kelly) Longoria Jr., David (Andrea) Longoria, Daniel Casey, Andrew (Hillary) Casey, Erin (Jeremy) Hill and Patrick (Robin) Casey; great-grandchildren, Christian Ramirez, Braedan Longoria, Isela Longoria, R.J. Kirkland, Holly Marie Hill and Riley Marie Casey; sister-in-law Mary Knutson; nieces Mary Ann Knutson and Amy Goyette; and longtime friend and neighbor Judy Whistler.
Interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery alongside her husband.
A memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, Mullen Home General Fund at littlesisersofthepoordenver.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/GeneralFundCollection.
Arrangements were with Horan and McConaty Funeral Home in Denver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.