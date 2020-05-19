Albert L. Dilley, 83, of Salida died May 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 16, 1936, in Denver to Theodore and Ethel (Coleman) Dilley.
In 1952 he placed first riding bareback horses in the first sanctioned Little Britches Rodeo in Littleton. His rodeo career continued for a few years, mainly riding bulls.
His family said he loved to recount memories of riding at the National Western Stock Show.
Mr. Dilley learned to set tile at an early age and continued in that profession for 50 years.
In 1964 he moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. His family said he established himself as one of the best tile setters in New Mexico, widely sought after for his custom designs and exceptional craftsmanship.
He met his wife, Randi, in Albuquerque, where they lived before retiring to Salida in 2001.
Mr. Dilley enjoyed hunting and fly fishing, especially with sons Jim and Josh and son-in-law Larry.
He loved the outdoors, baseball, NASCAR and rodeo.
Mr. Dilley was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters and three brothers.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years; children, Sherry (Larry) Foote, and Jim (Anita) Dilley of New Mexico, Carrie (Scott) Hoffman, Shelly (Steve) Criqui of Kansas and Josh (Cristy) Dilley of Colorado; brother Sam (Linda) Dilley of Colorado; sister Charlie (Kenney) Hall of Colorado; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
