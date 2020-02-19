Former Salida resident Bret Koster, 69, of Durango died Feb. 10, 2020, at his home from cancer.
He was born Feb. 18, 1950, in San Francisco, California, to Wallace and Dorothy Koster.
He was raised in Salida with his brother, Scott, and sister, Jana.
Mr. Koster moved to the Durango area in the early 1980s.
His family said that along with his quirky sense of humor, he was a kind, loving “people person.”
Mr. Koster worked at Coca-Cola, Strater Hotel, Tamarron Hotel, Durango & Silverton Railroad and Elmore’s Corner Store.
He was a volunteer at La Plata Humane Society since 2010 and served on the board from 2010 until his death. His family said he was particularly proud of his organization “Mutts in the Mountains,” where volunteers take shelter dogs out for long walks and exercise.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jana Boan.
Survivors include his younger brother, Scott Koster of Stanfordville, New York; brother-in-law, Alan Boan of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; and nephews Ryan, Derek and Evan Koster of Colorado.
Private interment with family will take place at a later date.
To honor Mr. Koster, his family suggests taking a shelter dog for a walk.
Arrangements were with Hood Mortuary in Durango.
