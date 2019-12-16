Raymond “Ray” Milton Hagen, Jr., 77, a Salida resident for more than 38 years, died Dec. 8, 2019, at UC Health Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs, due to complications following heart surgery.
He was born Oct. 16, 1942, in Denver to Raymond Milton Hagen, Sr. and Kathryn Jean (Martschinske) Hagen.
He grew up on his family’s farms in the small communities of Rockham and Seneca, South Dakota, where some of his chores were milking cows and feeding the hogs.
He enjoyed riding Ringo, the horse he and his brother Ronnie shared.
As a young man, he enjoyed hunting pheasants and deer with his brothers. They also guided pheasant hunts in eastern South Dakota.
After he graduated high school in 1960 in Redfield, South Dakota, he served in the U.S. Army as a cryptologist. He was stationed in England at a U.S. military base within the grounds of Bushy Park, near London, where he met his wife of 57 years, Carol.
They were married in Chessington, England, in 1962.
He was honorably discharged from the Army, and the couple settled near his family in South Dakota.
His family said he always dreamed of living in the mountains of Colorado, and in 1980 he accepted a job at Climax Molybdenum Mine and moved his family to Leadville.
Six months later they settled in Salida due to the draw of a milder climate.
Years later Mr. Hagen became maintenance supervisor at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility.
After retiring from the facility, he enjoyed spending time with his family, working on cars, gardening, writing and working on his unending “honey-do” list.
Family members said he loved Jesus with all his heart and taught his three living children to do the same.
Mr. and Mrs. Hagen attended the Upper Room Church of God, and he was very active in the life of the church. He also regularly attended the Sunday evening service at The Lighthouse, which his family said he affectionately referred to as “hot dog church.”
He loved to help others and could often be found taking friends grocery shopping or offering rides to those in need. He was generous with his time and wanted to help others, doing whatever he could to make their day a little better.
Mr. Hagen was preceded in death by his son Dale; his father, Raymond (Irene) Hagen, Sr.; mother, Kathryn (Howard) Kissner; and half-brothers, Michael Kissner and Allen Kissner.
Survivors include his wife; son, Daniel Hagen of Salida; daughters, Christine (Mark) Perkovich of Bonanza and Cathy Hagen of Salida; brother, Ronald (Roberta) Hagen of Watertown, South Dakota; half-sister, Romelle (Joe) Noe of Redfield, South Dakota; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will take place at 11 a.m. Jan. 4, 2020, at Salida Vineyard Church, with a reception to follow. Lunch will be provided. Anyone who wishes to take a dish to share is welcome to do so.
Arrangements are with The Springs Funeral Services.
