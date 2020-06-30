Edward S. Scott, age 95, of Sunland, California, died on April 12, 2020 of natural causes at the home of his son Peter Scott and Peter’s family after living with them for the past year and a half.
Mr. Scott was born February 11, 1925 to Horace Scott and Maurine Scott in southern California.
He was a graduate of Santa Ana High School in Orange County, California class of 1943, and attended junior college before enrolling in the University of Southern California under the auspices of the U.S. Navy and received a degree in civil engineering.
After the war he attended the University of Nevada, gaining a second degree in Mining Engineering.
He went to work for the federal government after graduation on water diversion projects throughout the western United States.
Mr. Scott met his wife Kay at Davis Dam in 1949 and they were married the following year in Kingman, Arizona.
He and Kay decided they wanted to see the world and he began working as an engineering consultant abroad.
They, along with their three children, went on to live in many parts of the world including Ethiopia, Thailand, Taiwan, and Greece, as well as Colorado and Utah.
Ed and his family lived in Salida from about 1968 to 1972 while he worked for the Bureau of Reclamation.
He and his wife retired to Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Over the course of his life, Ed was always active in his church, enjoyed many sports but golf and tennis in particular, read the newspaper cover to cover and made sure not to skip the crossword puzzle.
In retirement, he joined the 100 member Sierra Vista Community Chorus where he sang a strong bass and made many friends.
In 2010, Kay and Ed celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at Sierra Springs Church with friends and family in attendance.
Mr. Scott was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.
Mr. Scott is survived by his three children, Stephen (Marline) Scott of Colorado Springs; Teresa (Chris) Scott Woods of Goshen, Indiana; and Peter (Melody) Scott of Sunland, California; grandchildren Nolan Scott, Hannah Scott, Matt Woods, Michael Woods and Patrick Woods.
Memorial donations may be made to Chapel of the Hills Compassion Ministry in memory of Ed Scott at 11120 Oro Vista Ave., Sunland, California 91040.
Arrangements were with Science Care in California.
