Shirley Mae Fisher, 87, died on June 29th, 2020 in Salida.
She was born in Colorado Springs, on July 9, 1932 to James and Freda (Price) Archibald.
She married Wayne Fisher on June 26th, 1952. They had one daughter, Kathleen (Sam) Trujillo.
Mrs. Fisher enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and painting pictures. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, she also enjoyed reading and studying the Bible and sharing her faith with others.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Mrs. Fisher is survived by her daughter; sister Joann (David) Torrez; two grandsons Bryant and Jonathan Trujillo; and nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held by the Poncha Springs Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses over Zoom.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.lewisandglenn.com.
