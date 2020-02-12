Lorena Rivali, 62, of Salida died Feb. 4, 2020, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
She was born Aug. 7, 1957, in Los Angeles, California, to Frank and Carmen Rivali.
She moved to Raton, New Mexico, with her family in 1958.
She graduated from Raton High School with the class of 1976. Her family said she was known as the class clown.
They said she loved being a cook at K-Bob’s restaurant in Raton, and she was thrilled when a customer passing through complimented her on her wonderful cooking skills.
She used to say, “Chefs make pretty plates, cooks make good food.”
She enjoyed fishing, rock and coin collecting and all sports, with no favorite team, but she knew most of them.
She traveled to many states but always came back to New Mexico and Colorado to be with her friends.
Her family said she was always looking out for others before herself, and her heart and ability to give were huge.
She moved to Colorado in 2010, and in 2015 her disability forced her retirement from cooking and helping others.
Her family said she was always a great friend, volunteer and spur-of-the-moment helper to many wonderful people in her community and will be sorely missed.
They said through five decades of a sharing and generous life, she always smiled when greeting people, no matter if they were a stranger or a friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her sisters, Antoinette, Roberta and Barbara; brother, Kelly Rivali; and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.