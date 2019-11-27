Norma Lee Stotler, 88, of Salida died Nov. 19, 2019.
She was born Feb. 8, 1931, in Long Beach, California, to Wesly and Selma Hand.
She moved with her parents to Salida when she was 15 years old.
She met Lynn Stotler at the Salida Elks Lodge in January 1949, and they were married soon after.
During their marriage, she gave birth to four boys, Michael, Daniel, Donald and Jimmy Stotler.
Her family said she was very proud that she continued to raise her family, even after her boys left home, by helping with her grandchildren daily.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Stotler worked for several local companies, including Crews-Beggs Mercantile, Lallier Pharmacy and First National Bank.
Her family said Mrs. Stotler will be remembered as one of the most gentle, kind and giving souls. She was quick to laugh at jokes, loved family gatherings and always kept in touch with her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Connie (Hand) Ortel; son Donald Stotler; granddaughters Mandy Stotler and Maria Stotler; and great-grandchildren Marissa and Mason.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years; sons Michael (Brenda) Stotler, Daniel (Patty) Stotler and Jimmy (Donna) Stotler; six grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Per Mrs. Stotler’s request, no funeral services will be held, but a celebration of her life will be announced by the family.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.