Mary Emilie Lucero, 64, of Moffat died July 24, 2019, at her home.
She was a longtime resident of the Vail Valley and Salida area.
She was born Sept. 5, 1954, in Hartman to Elivira and Antonio Baca, the youngest of 12 children.
At age 29, Mrs. Lucero married her lifelong partner, Felix Lucero, who lost his life to cancer on July 25, 2017.
The couple had been together 44 years and had six children together.
Mrs. Lucero was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking big meals for her family and was known for her caring heart.
Her family said she loved helping others and teaching people about the Lord.
They said she was a “prayer warrior and a big Trump supporter.”
Mrs. Lucero was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister Clorinda; and brothers Frederico, Domingo and Guadalupe Baca.
Survivors include her siblings Terri (Billy) Venegas, Polly Baca, Karen (Alfred) Adame, Ramon (Lena) Baca, Jose (Alice) Baca, William Baca and Josie Vasquez; children, TinaLouise (Jake) Archuleta, TrinaLouise Martinez, Felisha Ann Lucero, Felix Michael (Readon) Lucero, ElviraRae Lucero and ToniRae (Kevin) Garcia; grandchildren, Patricia Ramos, Susanna Ramos, Timothy Tafoya, Alexis Duchesne, Richard Gallegos, Jake Archuleta IV, Readon Duchesne, Alexis Lucero, Jonah Duchesne, Caleb Lucero, Troy Lucero, Shylyn Archuleta, Jaiden and Amari Garcia; great-grandchildren, Klaudia Ramos, Marcos Tafoya, Alexander Ramos, Xavier Tafoya and Leonel Mendoza; and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. July 29, 2019, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Her Christian service will be at 11 a.m. July 30, 2019, at Upper Room Church of God in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.