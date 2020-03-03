Former Salida resident Melva Joyce Maley Harrington, 87, died Feb. 24, 2020, in Lone Tree.
She was born June 9, 1932, in Cedar Bayou, Texas, to Guy Maley and Mamie (Dahlquist) Maley.
She graduated from Cedar Bayou High School in 1950 and attended Hudson Secretarial College in Houston.
She was employed at Sears Roebuck and Co. in Baytown, Texas, where she worked in the mail order department.
She also worked as a para-professional in the Goose Creek School District with students in early childhood education and in special education.
She married Glenn Harrington on Dec. 22, 1951, and raised three daughters.
The Harringtons were co-owners of Ace Home Center in Salida and Grandma and Grandpa’s Gift Shop in Grand Lake.
Mrs. Harrington served as a volunteer for Rocky Mountain National Park and was a member of the American Cancer Society and Salida Hospice.
She and her husband were also longtime members of the Grand Lake Rotary Club.
Her family said she had an adventurous life with her husband and their daughters, hiking in the Sierra Mountains of California and circling the North American continent in a Volkswagen van.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and her firstborn, Beth Harrington.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn, of Lone Tree; daughters Marsha (Chris) Gramstorff and Tina (Chris) Reilly of Erie; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Her funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. March 6, 2020, at South Holly Baptist Church, 7101 S. Holly St., Centennial.
A reception will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a graveside service at noon at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary and Cemetery, 6601 S. Colorado Blvd., Centennial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Glenn Harrington Park Service Scholarship, facilitated by Rotary Club of Grand Lake at P.O. Box 723, Grand Lake, CO 80447.
Arrangements are with Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary and Cemetery.
