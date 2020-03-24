Alan “Cris” Crisler Thompson, 59, of Salida died March 17, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He was born Oct. 29, 1960, at Salida Hospital to Roy and Charlene Thompson.
He graduated from Salida High School in 1979 and married Tami Ready Thompson on April 18, 1987, in Salida.
His family said he was a talented drummer since high school and enjoyed playing with numerous bands, including local favorite The Lazy Aliens Blues Band.
He was a member of Salida Vineyard Church and enjoyed being part of multiple worship teams throughout his life. Through his music he shared his faith, playing in churches in Salida, Westminster, Grand Junction and abroad in Scotland.
He was employed at Freeport-McMoRan’s Climax Molybdenum Mine in Leadville since August 2011.
Mr. Thompson was an IBEW Local 68 master electrician, which allowed him to work on numerous jobs across the state, including the Denver International Airport baggage system.
He previously owned and operated AC Electric in Salida and was an electrician for the Department of Corrections in Buena Vista and DRDC in Denver.
Mr. Thompson was an avid four-wheeler who enjoyed exploring the backcountry on dirt roads. The areas surrounding Moab, Utah, and Ouray were his personal favorites.
He also enjoyed camping with his family, hunting, fishing, traveling and morning coffee on his veranda.
His family said he was well known for his warm smile, generous nature and legendary hugs.
Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his father and brother Rohn Thompson.
Survivors include his wife; children, Ryan Crisler of Salida, Rohn Michael of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Kathryn Jordan of Salida; mother; brother Tom (Rebeca) Thompson; sisters, Susie (Frank) Orzechowski, Frankie Urban, Paula Armenta and Roni (David) Martin; in-laws, Roy and Donna Coupland, Sandra (Dan) Lowe, Judi Ready, Cindy (Rick) Birdsong, John (Becky) Ready and Joan (Kenny) Day; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
