Grace Ann Wilson, 74, of Salida died March 30, 2020, in Salida.
She was born Jan. 28, 1946, in San Bernadino, California, to Donnie and Agnes Parnell. She was the youngest of eight children.
She married Al Laird in 1963 and had one son, Ray, born in 1965. She remained in San Bernadino until her divorce in 1978.
In 1979, she married Steve Wilson, becoming stepmother to Steve Jr. and Cindy. Later that year, daughter Amanda was born.
Her family said she loved to make new friends, and most became “family.” She enjoyed her job at K-Mart as it gave her more opportunity to visit with people.
After Mr. Wilson’s death in 1994, she moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, with her daughter Amanda to be near her family, whom she loved.
After Amanda graduated from high school, they moved to Salida to be near Ray, Laurie and their children, Jessica and Indy. Steve Jr. and his sons, Steven and Derek, lived there also, giving her ample opportunities to be present for her grandchildren as they were growing.
Mrs. Wilson had two more grandchildren when Amanda gave birth to Kayla in 2002 and Hannah in 2005.
When she was not working at Walmart, she was just enjoying her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; stepbrothers, Don and Wayne Parnell; brothers, Bud and Wendall Parnell; and sisters Billie Jo Arellano and Joyce Stephenson.
Survivors include her sister Ruby Michelson of Rapid City; children, Ray (Laurie) Laird of Montrose, Steve (Betty) Wilson of Montrose, Cindy (Pat) Baker of White Water, California, and Amanda Russell of Salida; grandchildren, Steven Wilson, Danny Baker, Derek Wilson, Tiffany Baker, Jessica Laird, Indy Laird, Kayla Wilson and Hannah Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.
A tribute page for Mrs. Wilson has been created on Forever Missed (forevermissed.com/grace-ann-wilson/) where friends and family can leave a tribute.
Information on services will be on her page when available.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
