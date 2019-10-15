Salida resident Paula Jill Bullington, 71, died Oct. 9, 2019, at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.
She was born March 3, 1948, in Wakefield, Nebraska, to Donald and Esther (Griesch) Craig.
She grew up in Pender, Nebraska, and graduated from Pender High School in 1966, then graduated from the Lincoln School of Commerce in Lincoln, Nebraska.
After living in the greater Los Angeles, California, area for five years, she relocated to Salida in 1976.
In Salida, she rejoined her parents and the family of her brother, Brad Craig, who were owner/operators of Salida Auto Parts, a NAPA dealership.
She started working as a customer service representative in the Salida office of the Public Service Co. While there she met Donald Bullington, a lineman with the Salida office of Public Service Co., whom she married on May 13, 1978.
The couple relocated to Silverthorne in 1979 to work in the Summit County office of Public Service Co.
In 1983, they both left the company to return to Salida, where they established High Country Connection, a power sports dealership. They co-owned and operated the dealership for the next 28 years, until 2011.
From then until her death, she was a sales associate with Salida Auto Parts.
During her life in Colorado, and particularly in Chaffee County and Salida, she was an active member of the Colorado snowmobiling community.
Mrs. Bullington served as longtime treasurer for Heart of the Rockies Snowmobile Club in Chaffee County, participating in the club’s recreational and service activities.
She was also an enthusiast for other outdoor recreational activities such as ATVing, motorcycling and camping with friends and family.
Her family said she took great pride in her home and in spending time with her numerous friends and family members. She was particularly involved in Griesch family reunions, held every year in rotation among family homes in Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri.
Mrs. Bullington was a frequent blood donor, donating more than 100 pints of blood in her lifetime. She was also an organ and tissue donor, having donated one of her kidneys to her niece Michele Craig in 2008 and then as a posthumous donor via the Donor Alliance Foundation.
She was preceded in death by her mother; niece, Michele Craig; sister-in-law, Jan Craig; and three family dogs, Jingo, Luckie and Sadie.
Survivors include her husband; father; brother, Brad Craig of Salida; sons, Jeff Bullington of Alamosa and Greg (Danna) Bullington of Cheyenne, Wyoming; granddaughter, Abby (Kevin) Oblak of Cheyenne; grandson, Mitchell Bullington of Idaho Falls, Idaho; family dog, Lilli; and numerous other family members and friends in Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.
Her funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 19, 2019, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fremont County Humane Society Adoption Services through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Arrangements are through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
