Mildred K. Gulliford, 83, of Coaldale, died Feb. 19, 2020, at the Heart of The Rockies Regional Medical Center.
She was born October 26, 1936, in Salida to Thomas and Josephine (Perry) Gilray.
She married Clifford E. “Sonny” Gulliford June 26, 1954, in Raton, New Mexico.
Mrs. Gulliford enjoyed knitting, crocheting, arrowhead hunting, gathering piñon nuts and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially watching them play basketball.
She was a member of the Cotopaxi Church.
Her great-grandfather Flemming was one of the first settlers in the Coaldale area, her grandfather Perry brought longhorn cattle to the area and her father helped start the Gypsum Mine in Coaldale.
Mrs. Gulliford was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and sister-in-law Patsy Ann York.
Survivors include her son, Ves (Kathleen) Gulliford of Coaldale; and daughter, Shelly (Calvin) Troutman of Coaldale; grandchildren Melissa (Cory) Burket of Pueblo, Wendi (Austin) Chrestensen of Howard, Wes (Devin) Gulliford of Coaldale, Travis (Jessi) Troutman of Yuma, Arizona, Wade (Amy) Troutman of Morrison and Douglas (Hayley) Troutman of Coaldale; 13 great-grandchildren; sister Marilyn (Orval) Liend of Salida; brothers-in-law Tim York of Colorado Springs and Conrad (Sharon) Gulliford of Mineral Wells, Texas; and sister-in-law Winona Hearst of Pueblo.
Graveside services are set for 2 p.m. Feb. 22, 2020, at the Coaldale Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn
