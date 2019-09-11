Julia “Jill” Ann Carricato, 76, died Sept. 10, 2019.
She was born April 29, 1943, in Colorado Springs to Freeda and Dawsey Kitchen.
She had three boys of her own and took on three girls when she married Stephen Carricato on March 7, 1981.
Her family said Mrs. Carricato was a dedicated mother first and foremost, and she “treasured her children and embraced every moment with them.”
They said her hands were rarely still; she loved to cook, crochet, taxi around her kids and teach her grandchildren her many talents.
Mrs. Carricato claimed Mount Princeton as “her mountain,” and she had thousands of pictures of it in every season.
She was preceded in her death by her parents and brother, James Kitchen.
Survivors include her husband; children, Craig Waugh, Alan Waugh, Mark Waugh, Cary Carricato, Cristi Harrington and Stephanie Brower; sister, Judy Taylor; eight grandchildren; and many friends.
Her memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 13, 2019, at Mountain View Church of Christ in Buena Vista.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mountain View Church of Christ or Bonfils Blood Center.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
