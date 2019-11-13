Funeral services for Kathryn Ruth Martin were held at 10 a.m. Nov. 12, 2019, at Living Waters Church in Salida.
The Rev. Stan Rutkowski officiated the service.
Musicians Betty Hillyer, Sarah Faith Hessler, Sharon Horn, Glenn Horn, Gary Martin and Paul Martin performed “I Can Only Imagine,” “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms,” “I’ll Fly Away” and “Amazing Grace.”
Several family members shared memories.
Pallbearers were Gary Martin, Paul Martin, Glenn Horn, Travis Martin, Benjamin Martin and Logan Baumgart.
Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.