Linda Rose Phelps, 74, of Howard died July 3, 2019, at her home.
She was born Aug. 16, 1944, in Ohio to Ronald and Rose Hall.
She moved to Denver from Ohio 53 years ago and then moved to Salida in 1976.
Mrs. Phelps was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Franklin Phelps.
Survivors include her sons, Frank (Julie) Phelps of Salida, Mark Phelps of Texas and Ron Phelps of Howard; brother, Larry Wedel of Seattle, Washington; sister, Vickie Boyd of Virginia; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.