Darlene T. Savoren, 72, died July 31, 2019, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
She was born Sept. 4, 1946, in Leadville to George and Frances Savoren of Leadville.
She was the youngest of four siblings, Robert Savoren Sr. of Leadville, Carol (Edward) Popovich of Leadville and Elaine (Jack) Hansen of Buena Vista.
She had a passion for cars in her tenure as a bookkeeper/office manager.
She worked for Zalar Motors Co. in Leadville, Timberline Motors in Leadville and Hickey Motors in Silverthorne.
In the last years of her employment she worked for the Lake County Treasurer’s Office.
Ms. Savoren loved horses and her dogs, Curly and Lady.
Her family said she never married but “was a great friend to many people.”
They said she knew the Lord and always had a Prayer Card of the Patron St. Therese, “Little Flower,” and a rosary at her side, a plastic one for bedtime.
Ms. Savoren was preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings and her cat, Monster.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Bob (Gloria) Savoren, Randy (Andrea) Savoren, Diana Savoren, Mark Popovich, Mary (Norm) Schroeder, Jeff Hansen and Glenn (Rhonda) Hansen; grandnieces and grandnephews, Rebecca Popovich, Kathy (Dillon) Snare, Brittney Hansen, Channey Hansen, Summer (Geoff) Brown, Josh (Jeanie) Jacobson and Amanda (Michael) Kerr; and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, Addie Jean McNicholas, Wyatt McNicholas, Josiah Kerr, Leslie Kerr and Carter Ray Brown.
A recitation of the holy rosary will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 2, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 118 S. Gunnison Ave. in Buena Vista.
A viewing will precede the funeral Mass, which will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 3, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
A celebration of life luncheon with family and friends will follow at the Parish Hall.
The family requests guests “bring love, smiles and stories to share.”
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.