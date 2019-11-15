Funeral services for Cordi E. Salazar were held at 10 a.m., Nov. 14, 2019, at Grace Church in Salida.
The Rev. George Hill officiated the service.
Mrs. Salazar’s granddaughters Lisa, Cindy and Gayle shared remembrances and stories.
Musicians LaDonna Abbadusky, Nick and Kathy Tessitore and Karen Timbrell performed “It Is Well,” “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Amazing Grace.”
Pallbearers were Kurt Myers, Donny Tanner, Wally Tanner, James Salazar, Gregory Beltran and Bud Myers.
Honorary pallbearers were Don Barragan, Derryl Wood, David Barragan, Donald Barragan, Ruben Beltran, Abraham Ybarra and Isidro Aquinada.
Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
