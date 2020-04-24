Imogene Pitney, 94, of Salida died April 8, 2020, of old age at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
She was born Aug. 19, 1925, in Centralia, Missouri, to Cecil and Estel (Winters) Batts.
She lived in Salida for more than 60 years after moving from Centralia,
Mrs. Pitney was a member of the Baptist church for 40 years, where she played the organ and was church secretary for 20 years.
She was also was the secretary for her husband, William Pitney, at his car dealership and at the Ford dealership when he worked there.
Mrs. Pitney was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Survivors include her son, Mark Pitney; daughter, Rebekah Maines; grandchildren, Curtis, Stephen and Adam Pitney and Brittany Singleterry; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Rayden Pitney.
Services will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
