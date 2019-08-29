Rocko “Rocky” Lee Martellaro, 51, of Grand Junction died Aug. 26, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 23, 1968, in Salida to Dominic and Pearl (Fedde) Martellaro.
Mr. Martellaro attended Salida schools, Colorado Mountain College and Adams State University.
During his life, he worked at The Mountain Mail and Rocky Mountain Behavioral Center in Salida and was a counselor at Grand Junction Metro Treatment Center.
His family said he was an avid member of St. Joseph Catholic Church while living in Salida.
Mr. Martellaro’s hobbies included cribbage and collecting miniature lighthouses.
He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents and sister Katherine Ann Martellaro.
Survivors include his mother; brothers, Dominic (Barbara) Martellaro Jr. of Grand Junction and Gary (Jan) Martellaro of Deming, New Mexico; sisters, Sandra (Morris) Christensen and Betty Martellaro of Salida; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Services in both Salida and Grand Junction will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida to assist with funeral costs.
Arrangements are with Brown’s Funeral Home in Grand Junction and Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.