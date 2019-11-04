Solomon “Sam” Victor Valdez, 82, died Oct. 18, 2019, at his home in Dumont with loved ones by his side.
He was born June 13, 1937, in Salida to Carlos and Clorinda Valdez.
He joined the U.S. Navy at age 17, with dreams of seeing the world outside of Salida and the mountains.
He was a radioman on the USS Deliver ARS-23 during the Cold War.
After his tour, he worked at Martin Marietta before ultimately settling at Amax Corp. in Empire, where he worked for nearly 30 years. After he retired from the mine, he continued to do some work for Clear Creek County, especially the city of Idaho Springs and Colorado Department of Transportation.
His family said Mr. Valdez was an avid reader, dedicated to his family and loved his many cats and dogs through the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charlie Valdez; and sister, Betty Stowe.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; sons, Kenneth (Jamie) Valdez of Denver and James (Andi) Valdez of Colorado Springs; granddaughter, Maya Valdez of Colorado Springs; and many nieces and nephews.
His services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 9, 2019, at Elks Lodge No. 607, 1600 Colorado Blvd., Idaho Springs.
Lunch will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Evans Hospice, P.O. Box 2770, Evergreen, CO 80437.
Arrangements were with Kent Funeral Home in Silverthorne.
