Lifelong Salida resident Larry R. Brown, 79, died July 11, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born March 28, 1940, at the Rio Grande Hospital in Salida to Leo R. and Velma (Eggelston) Brown.
He graduated from Salida High School in 1959.
Mr. Brown worked for Stotler Motors for several years.
He owned and operated the Conoco on F Street for three years.
Mr. Brown worked at Cozinco in Smeltertown for many years and was also the water deputy for the state of Colorado.
He owned and operated L & B Truss Co. for many years until his retirement.
Mr. Brown was a past member of the Jeep Patrol and was a volunteer fireman with the Salida Fire Department for more than 10 years.
He enjoyed meeting daily with his friends for afternoon coffee.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Vernon and Ellis Brown.
Survivors include his daughters, Tracie (Tim) Willburn of Buena Vista, Sabrina (Scott) Palko of Salida and Cynthia Smith of Salida; sons, William (Nancy) Smith of Salida and Geoff (Summer) Brown of Buena Vista; grandchildren, Britney Fairchild of Salida, Brandon Fairchild of Amarillo, Texas, Shaylyn Willburn of Buena Vista and Carter Brown of Buena Vista; great-grandchild, Micaya Willburn of Buena Vista; sister, Wilma Harris of Manhattan, Kansas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
His memorial services will be at 11 a.m. July 27, 2019, at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
