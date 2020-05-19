Nancy Viola Maes, 67, of Salida died April 3, 2020, in Salida.
She was born March 7, 1953, in Leadville to Noah and Phylis Maes.
She graduated from Lake County High School in 1972 and received her associate degree in secretarial science from Colorado Mountain College.
She worked as a waitress in Leadville for many years, which her family said she enjoyed very much.
She also worked as a legal secretary in Leadville.
She belonged to Eagles Auxiliary No. 91 in Leadville.
Her hobbies and interests included reading, playing bingo, making jewelry, traveling, collecting stamps, giraffes and cows, painting mountain scenes, putting together puzzles and visiting with friends.
Her family said she will be missed dearly and was a beautiful loving sister, aunt and friend to a lot of people in Leadville and Salida.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Joseph N. and Albert G. Maes.
Survivors include her sisters, Carol (William) Martinez of Leadville, Dorothy (Rudy) Maestas of Leadville and Donna (Adan) Martinez of Salida; brother Gilbert Maes of Leadville; nephews, Gilbert Maes Jr., Clarence (Penny) Maes, Steven D. (Samantha) Maestas and Adam B. Martinez; niece, Melissa A. (Lou) Maestas; grandnephew, Alexander Noah Maes; aunts and uncles; and best friend Debbie Turner and Jon.
The family plans to have a service for her this summer.
Arrangements are with Bailey-Kent Funeral Home in Leadville.
Online condolences may be offered at kentfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.