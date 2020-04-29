Former Salida resident Eleanor M. Sneddon, 98, of Greeley died April 25, 2020, at Good Samaritan Community Center – Bonnell in Greeley.
She was born March 12, 1922, in Salida to Leslie and Grace (Williamson) Matthews.
She graduated from Salida High School and attended Trinidad State College.
She worked as a secretary until her marriage.
She married Evan “Bud” Sneddon on March 2, 1944, in Salida.
In 1977, she and her husband moved to Greeley from Denver, where they lived 30 years.
Mrs. Sneddon was a member of First Congregational Church of Greeley, where she served as a deaconess and was active in Group 6 of the Women’s Fellowship.
She was a member of the PEO Sisterhood and a past member of the Northern Colorado Medical Center Auxiliary.
Mrs. Sneddon was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 76 years; and her sister, Elaine Davidson of Salida.
Survivors include her daughter, Judith (James) Berger of Montrose; sons, John (Cynthia) Sneddon of Eaton and Paul (Beverly) Sneddon of Chicago, Illinois; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Allnutt Funeral Services-Macy Chapel in Greeley.
Online condolences may be offered at allnuttgreeley.com.
