Michael Leroy Nordby, 53 of Cañon City, died June 22, 2020, at his parent’s home in Salida.
Mr. Nordby was born, June 22, 1967 in Harlan, Iowa, to Marvin and Patricia Nordby.
Mike’s family moved to Salida in 1974. He graduated from Salida High School in 1986. Later Mike moved to Cañon City where he worked for the Bruce McCandless Veterans Community Living Center in Florence. His coworkers were like family to him and he cared deeply for them all.
In his spare time Mike enjoyed working at anything that got his hands dirty and he was a talented wood worker, two gifts he learned from his father. His sister, Marti said she will miss his ability to make her dreamed up contraptions a reality.
The loss of Mike so shortly after the death of his mother has rocked the family but he will be proudly remembered as a humble and kind man.
His family said he was a man who never hesitated to help anyone in need. He lived a simple life that was focused on what he could do for others, he hoped their dreams could be realized. He just wanted to make things better for those he loved.
He is preceded in death by his mother and grandparents, Arlo and Mabel Nordby and Daryl and Clara Burger.
Mike is survived by his father; sisters, Marti (John) Dodgen and Sara Nordby; sons, Trenton and Alex Nordby; granddaughter Arianna Samora; and nephews, Devon Nordby, Franklin (Boomer) Phelps and Dylan (DJ) Phelps.
Service will be held at a later date.
On line condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
