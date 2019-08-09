Andrea Roberts Tafoya, 63, of Howard died Aug. 4, 2019.
She was born Dec. 24, 1953, in Plymouth, Devon, England, to Sylvia Margret Elvsa Brightman and Stanley Edward Roberts.
Mrs. Tafoya enjoyed working on her ranch, loved animals and liked puzzle building.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Tafoya.
Survivors include Mary Brown, Valerie Pinkstone, Andy Romero, Anthony Romero, John Romero and Diego Martinez.
Services for her family will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are with Romero’s Funeral Home in Pueblo.
