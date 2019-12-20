Ashleigh “Susan Ellen” Smith, 72, of Salida died Dec. 15, 2019, at her home.
She was born July 1, 1947, in San Antonio, Texas, to James and Nancy Smith.
She was part of a military family that took her all over the country as a young girl.
In the 1950s she and her family lived in Hawaii, which remained one of her happy places, and she traveled there often.
Family members said she was a true lover of life. She was a female pioneer in the computer sales industry, a runner, skier and hiker. She loved beautiful things and good wine, company and food.
They said she could light up a room with her smile and she loved a good joke.
She lived in Boulder a good part of her life but chose to retire in Salida to be near her family, the hot springs and the golf course.
A diagnosis of cancer in 2009 and later a stroke did little to slow her down, her family said.
Her sister Jan and nephew Nate lived near her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Kenny and Randy.
Survivors include her husband, Stephen Johnson; sisters, Sharon Kanzler and Jan Marie Smith; nephew Nate Smith; and many other nephews, nieces and friends.
In lieu of funeral services, she threw several parties while she was alive for her friends and family. In her honor, the family asks that friends take the time to enjoy a sunrise or sunset at a favorite place, enjoy a glass of wine and enjoy each other.
Memorial donations may be made to a local hospice, or friends may “pay it forward” to anyone fighting cancer, such as by paying a utility bill for a cancer family or buying them groceries.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
