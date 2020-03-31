Jerry Lee Hixon, 71, of Howard died March 21, 2020, at his home.
He and his twin were born May 1, 1948, in Neodasha, Kansas, to Dale and Bonnie (Haines) Hixon.
After graduating from Pawnee Rock High School in 1966, he attended Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas, for two years.
Afterwards, he served two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Washington, D.C., at the Pentagon.
There he met his future wife, Sally Bierer of Connellsville, Pennsylvania. They were married in 1970 shortly before returning to Hays, where he finished college.
He graduated with a degree in industrial arts and physical education in 1972.
His first career after college was teaching industrial arts and coaching track and field at Towanda (Kansas) High School.
In 1974, he and his wife moved to Howard.
They opened Jerry’s Cabinet Shop, which they operated in Howard until 2014. Mr. Hixon exhibited artistry through woodworking, sketching all his designs by hand and finishing his work with intricate care and detail. His family said many of his clients touted him as a valued artist.
While he was known for his skilled craftsmanship as a custom cabinetmaker, he also dabbled in other businesses, including Thatco Truss Co., Jerry the cattle rancher (for an afternoon), the “Rocky Mountain Peckerhead Ranch,” an ostrich and rhea farm, a bit of real estate and most recently Arlie Dale’s Jug Liquors in Salida.
His family said, aside from his strong entrepreneurial interests, he was known by clients, friends and family as a merry prankster, as he was always loaded with a bag of tricks and scheming for the next good laugh with a playful heart and an ear-to-ear grin.
They said he was known for his sense of humor and carefree attitude, which, despite emphysema, he kept to his last breath.
Mr. Hixon loved the outdoors and had many hobbies – RVing, waterskiing, riding motorcycles and his ongoing stewardship on his property by the river in Howard, which he was very proud of.
He could often be found with his shirt off, lubed in suntan oil, cruising around on his lawn mower, “piddling” with things, as he liked to say.
His family said he was deeply loved and already missed, though his tales will live on through all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife; son, Chad (Angela) Hixon of Howard; daughter, Ashley Hixon of Nederland; brothers, Jon (Karen) Hixon of Storm Lake, Iowa, and Larry (Ronda) Hixon of Pawnee Rock, Kansas; sister, Deana (Keith) Riemer of Lawrence, Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Howard Volunteer Fire Department or Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice.
Letters, cards, or small items may be mailed to Sally Hixon, P.O. Box 39, Howard, CO 81233.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.