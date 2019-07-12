Joan Blondeau Walton, 93, died July 5, 2019, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
She was born Nov. 10, 1925, in Kansas City, Missouri to Homer and Frances Inman.
She graduated high school in 1942, attended junior college and graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder in 1947 with a degree in music.
She was an accomplished concert pianist who wrote numerous gospel songs throughout her life.
She met her future husband, Eugene “Gene” John Blondeau, on a blind date in New Orleans. He was the son of a family business partner.
The pair married on April 22, 1950, in Kansas City.
She was a homemaker.
Mr. Blondeau became a Boeing 727 pilot for United Airlines and flew from the old Stapleton Airport in Denver.
The couple had three sons, Jeff, Rick and Jon, and moved from Boulder to Jamestown in 1961.
Mr. Blondeau was killed in the crash of United Airlines flight 266 off Los Angeles in January 1969, when their boys were 15, 16, and 17 years old.
The family continued to live in Jamestown for many years, where Mrs. Blondeau played piano for the Jamestown Community Church.
She married Doug Walton on Feb. 14, 1989, and they moved to Niwot.
After his death she continued to live in Niwot until her health began to fail, and she moved to Salida to be near family.
Her family said her faith was in Jesus Christ, and she had a deep knowledge of the Bible.
She made hundreds of baby quilts for newborns and donated them to pregnancy centers in Longmont and Salida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gene Blondeau and Doug Walton; middle son, Rick Blondeau; and grandson Tony.
Survivors include sons Jeff (Debby) Blondeau of Salida and Jon (Leah) Blondeau of Elko, Nevada; daughter-in-law Diana Blondeau of Marietta, Georgia; grandchildren Aaron (Jill) Blondeau of Salida, Micah of New Ipswich, New Hampshire, Madeleine (Pete) Hanington of Elko, Alex of Salt Lake City, Utah, Jeremiah of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Tarrah (Nick) Zomer of Holly Springs, Georgia; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
