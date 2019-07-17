Anthony “Tony” H. Black, 61, died June 24, 2019.
He was born Jan. 24, 1958.
Mr. Black loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed sports such as golf, bowling, horseshoes and billiards.
As much as he loved playing sports, he also loved watching them. He was an avid sports fan.
His family said he was well known for his kindness and would help anyone that he could.
Mr. Black was preceded in death by his father, Hershel Black; stepmother, Lucille Black; mother, Francis Black; brother Tom Black; and sister, Ann Lindquist.
Survivors include his brother Tim (Diann) Black of St. Francisville, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be at 2 p.m. July 20, 2019, at the Villa Grove firehouse in Villa Grove.
A potluck will take place after the service, followed by a graveside service at Villa Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care Inpatient Facility
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
