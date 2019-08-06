William Carl Sulkey, 82, of Buena Vista died July 31, 2019, at his home.
He was born Oct. 12, 1936, in Niagara Falls, New York, to William Carl Sulkey, Sr., and Jean B. St. Maurice Sulkey.
He grew up and attended school in Niagara Falls and had many stories of playing in the river above the falls.
After finishing high school and some technical training as a machinist, he moved to California, where he worked in various jobs, some in the aerospace industry.
Mr. Sulkey moved to Buena Vista in 1988 and, in association with Tom McMullen, established Tomken Machine, the Jeep Specialists.
After Mr. McMullen’s death in 1995, he continued with the Tomken Jeep business until retiring and passing the business on to the younger generation.
His interest in everything mechanical continued after his retirement. He spent many hours in his home shop – finally finishing his 1941 Chevy with his son Dave.
Mr. Sulkey was one of the founding members of the Arkansas Valley Car Club and never lost his interest in cars.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie; sister, Joan (Ed) Litten of Niagara Falls; sons, David (Vicki) Sulkey of Buena Vista and Joseph Sulkey of California; stepson, Scott McLoughlin of Derby, Kansas; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other stepchildren, relatives and friends.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 23, 2019, at High Country Church of the Nazarene, 30275 U.S. 24, Buena Vista.
The family would welcome any Jeeps or classic cars at the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Arkansas Valley Car Club for the Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 340, Buena Vista, CO 81211, or to High Country Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 176, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences can be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
